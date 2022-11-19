This is a number you need to know: 18.8%. That is the percentage less of income that women around the world earn compared to their male colleagues.

18.8%. That’s almost 20%. Women around the world are earning almost a fifth less than men despite doing the same work. And this just an aggregate. In the US, black women earn just 61 cents for every dollar made by a white, non-Hispanic man, a loss of more than $23,000 a year.

For black women, equal pay would not be a reality until the year 2119. Pay gaps also exist for Hispanic women, Indigenous women and Asian women. The reality, according to new research, is that the global gender pay gap will take 202 years to close.

It’s not good enough. In recent years, celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Williams and Jessica Chastain have spoken up about how they are tackling the pay gap that exists in their own industry. Hollywood has long exploited its female stars, paying them less than their male counterparts. But these women, and several others like them, are calling Time’s Up on that, and are doing so through speeches at awards shows, essays, in their interviews and on their social media platforms.