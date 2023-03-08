8 women share what needs to change for there to be equity for women

Another year, another International Women’s Day – but how much has truly changed?

While the day aims to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, it also serves as a reminder that gender equality and women’s rights still have a long way to go – and this year is no different.

This year, the 2023 theme for International Women’s Day is all about equality and equity, with the #EmbraceEquity campaign.

The UN has stated that this theme is all about getting the world talking about why equal opportunities aren’t enough.

While equality is always the goal, the UN states that “equity is the means to get there” – but how do we get to the stage of achieving equity on the road to equality?

We asked eight women what they feel needs to change for there to be equity for women and why it’s important to celebrate our achievements while continuing to strive for change.