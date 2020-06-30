Does Rachel McAdam’s sing in Netflix’s new Eurovision film? The answer is ‘a little bit’ – and she’s revealed the singer she took inspiration from.

Eurovision Song Content fans were denied the usual explosion of performances this year, as the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sad times indeed. That’s why Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is the entertainment we need right now. The story follows two band members – Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams) and Lars Erickssong (Will Ferrell) – who have one dream: to represent Iceland in the iconic Eurovision Song Contest. After sending an audition tape, the pair leave their small village to represent their nation.

The result is a fun, lively and somewhat emotional film; and it’s come just at the right time.

You may also like Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries: everything you need to know about the iconic TV series’ revival

The soundtrack features Eurovision worthy hits such as Volcano Man, Double Trouble and Husavik. And the question everyone is asking is: does McAdams really sing in the film? The answer is… kind of. McAdam’s vocals for the movie were mixed with Swedish singer’s, Molly Sandén, who actually once appeared on the junior version of Eurovision. But that didn’t stop McAdams from taking some serious inspiration from one of the coolest and most successful vocalists out there, who also happens to be from Iceland.

You may also like Eurovision 2020 cancelled: why the song contest means so much to so many

“I just watched everything I possibly could of Björk,” McAdams told The AV Club. “I mean, she has such a delicious, cute voice and she’s just got such a spirit about her that I thought was similar to Sigrit’s, and to get that Icelandic quality, in general, the essence of it, not just the sounds.”

Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell star in Netflix's new Eurovision film.

Explaining the recording process, she continued: “Yeah so I was singing all the songs and then David [Dobkin, the film’s director] would kind of lift bits of my performance. The bulk of the music was done by a Swedish singer Molly Sandén, our voices were quite similar.” Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

You can watch Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix now.

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again. Enter your email address Let's go!