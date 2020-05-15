Updated on 15 May 2020: Ah, Eurovision. Right now, those four little syllables are bigger than ever because, for the first time in 64 years, the show will not go on.

“The uncertainty created by the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned,” reads a statement from the show’s organisers.

Jon Ola Sand, EBU executive supervisor, added: “We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, that for 64 years has united people all around Europe. And we are deeply disappointed about this situation.