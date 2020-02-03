We all know that putting ourselves under too much stress is a pretty bad idea.

Whether we’re powering through overtime at work or juggling five different side-hustles at once, we’re all becoming more aware of how long-term, sustained high levels of stress can lead to burnout – a dangerous state of chronic stress which results in extreme exhaustion, feelings of negativity and decreased productivity, and could lead sufferers to develop mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression.

But while this increased awareness of the downside of chronic stress is very important, it seems that we might have lost sight of the bigger picture: that some stress can actually be good for us.

Let us explain. In the simplest of terms, we need to understand that not all stress is bad for us. While we commonly use the term “stress” to mean negative stress, there are actually two types of stressors: eustress (good stress) and distress (bad stress).