Even before the coronavirus outbreak hit home earlier this year, private renters were facing sky-high rents – with little or no savings to fall back on. Once the pandemic took hold, this situation rapidly got worse, with lost income leading to widespread rent arrears and spiralling debt.

“The pandemic has exposed the scale of the renting crisis in the UK, ” Caitlin Wilkinson, policy manager at campaign group Generation Rent, tells Stylist.

“We hear daily from people who are in debt to their landlords and are terrified about losing their homes. This includes families with children who have been hit by the benefit cap, self-employed renters who couldn’t access the furlough scheme, and those who can’t claim anything at all due to their immigration status.”

Below, we answer your key questions on rented housing and coronavirus, with advice from campaigners at the heart of the issue. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when you’re struggling but rest assured: help is at hand. Here’s how to protect yourself and find the support you need: