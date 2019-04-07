Exercise makes us happier than money, says science

The feel-good link between exercise and happiness is so potent, it outweighs a £19,000 hike in salary – according to the results of an intriguing new study.

Researchers from Yale and Oxford universities collected data on the physical activity and emotional wellbeing of over 1.2 million Americans (as reported via Business Insider).

Participants were asked, “How many times have you felt mentally unwell in the past 30 days, for example, due to stress, depression, or emotional problems?”

They also provided information on their income.

The results, published in the journal The Lancet, show that non-active people felt bad for an average of 18 days more than those who regularly worked out.