This empowering exhibition celebrating Britain’s best women artists is your next must-see
- Leah Sinclair
Who Run The World? The art of brilliant women will exhibit over 30 of the UK’s most talented, contemporary women artists in one space this month
Did you know that only 32% of all the work sold in art galleries in the UK is created by women artists?
Despite the plethora of talent from women artists across the UK, their representation isn’t reflected in art galleries as much as it should and has been the catalyst for an exhibition looking to change just that.
Who Run The World? The art of brilliant women is an exhibition taking place at Electric Gallery in South Woodford, east London, that will display exclusive pieces from over 30 amazing women artists all based in the UK, including new works, editions, originals and print releases.
Some of the artists included in the exhibition include illustrator Rebecca Strikson, who is inspired by the traditional imagery of trade union banners and protest placards and explores the power of community and collaboration through her work.
“Since we launched Electric over a year ago, we’ve worked hard to increase the representation of women’s work in our portfolio,” the gallery said. “And now we are proud to announce a major new gallery exhibition, where women artists will represent 100% of the work on our walls for the entire month.”
Who Run The World? The art of brilliant women will be on display from 3 March - 2 April at Electric Gallery
