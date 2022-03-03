Life

This empowering exhibition celebrating Britain’s best women artists is your next must-see

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Shot of an attractive young woman looking at a painting at an art gallery

Who Run The World? The art of brilliant women will exhibit over 30 of the UK’s most talented, contemporary women artists in one space this month

Did you know that only 32% of all the work sold in art galleries in the UK is created by women artists?

Despite the plethora of talent from women artists across the UK, their representation isn’t reflected in art galleries as much as it should and has been the catalyst for an exhibition looking to change just that.

Who Run The World? The art of brilliant women is an exhibition taking place at Electric Gallery in South Woodford, east London, that will display exclusive pieces from over 30 amazing women artists all based in the UK, including new works, editions, originals and print releases.

Some of the artists included in the exhibition include illustrator Rebecca Strikson, who is inspired by the traditional imagery of trade union banners and protest placards and explores the power of community and collaboration through her work.

Others include Alanna Eakin, who creates gestural abstract paintings inspired by the sensations, forms, light and colours found in nature, Sara Pope, Daisy Emerson, Cassandra Yap and Bonnie and Clyde.

“Since we launched Electric over a year ago, we’ve worked hard to increase the representation of women’s work in our portfolio,” the gallery said. “And now we are proud to announce a major new gallery exhibition, where women artists will represent 100% of the work on our walls for the entire month.”

Who Run The World? The art of brilliant women will be on display from 3 March - 2 April at Electric Gallery

To RSVP to attend the opening night on 3 March, fill out this form – you won’t want to miss it.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Leah Sinclair

Recommended by Leah Sinclair

Politics

These 6 powerful images will change the way you think about sex work

From the Institute of Contemporary Arts’ current Decriminalised Futures exhibition.

Posted by
Amy Beecham
Published
Fashion

The V&A is set to celebrate the very best of contemporary African fashion this summer

Africa Fashion will showcase the work of 45 designers from over 20 countries.

Posted by
Naomi May
Published
Entertainment

Netflix fans, The Design Museum is hosting an immersive exhibition celebrating your favourite shows

This is one exhibit you’ll not want to miss.

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published