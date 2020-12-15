In the midst of a pandemic, iconic artist David Hockney captured the unfolding of spring in his Normandy home on his iPad, creating 116 new and optimistic works in praise of the natural world.

Opening exactly a year after the works were made, this exhibition will be a reminder of the constant renewal and wonder of the natural world – and the beauty of spring.

It runs at the Royal Academy of Arts from 27 March until 22 August 2021.