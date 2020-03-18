Netflix’s Extra Ordinary has a 97% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and for good reason.
If you’re looking for a horror-comedy film that will genuinely make you laugh, without losing any of its scare factor, then Extra Ordinary more than lives up to its title.
The Irish movie, which boasts a 97% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, just landed on Netflix.
And, judging by reactions on Twitter, the people couldn’t be happier about it.
“Extra Ordinary has just hit Netflix… highly recommended whether you’re self-isolating [for coronavirus] or not,” tweeted one of the film’s die-hard fans.
“British People with Netflix, do you want a fun Irish horror-comedy to tide you over in times of plague? Good! Netflix just added Extra Ordinary,” added another.
Elsewhere, others described the film as “the most perfect thing”. Some praised it for being “charming and wacky”. One admitted that the film had “freaked me the eff out”.
And still one more added: “If you need a good comedy to take your mind off things, Extra Ordinary is your film. Saw this in the cinema twice and would go again.”
With all those glowing recommendations, then, it seems Extra Ordinary is definitely worth checking out.
In the meantime, though, here’s everything you need to know about the newest member of Netflix’s horror family…
Is there a trailer for Extra Ordinary?
Of course there is: this may be the age of Covid-19, but we’re not heathens. Not yet, anyway.
Check it out:
What’s the plot of Netflix’s Extra Ordinary?
In a nutshell? Well, Extra Ordinary is all about Rose Dooley, a driving instructor with the ability to speak to the dead. She hasn’t used her paranormal powers in years – not since her father died in a shock accident – but, when Martin asks her to save his possessed daughter, Rose begrudgingly agrees to help.
We won’t spoil too much, but let’s just say that this film packs a punch with an unexpected romance, a satanic cult, an egomaniac rockstar, a case of mistaken identity, exorcisms galore and ritual sacrifice. Phew.
Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Extra Ordinary?
Maeve Higgins leads the cast of this horror-comedy, which also includes Claudia O’Doherty, Barry Ward, Will Forte, Emma Coleman and more.
There’s also an excellent cameo from George Brennan, so keep your eyes peeled.
When will Extra Ordinary be available on Netflix?
You’re in luck, as it’s already there: the film arrived on the streaming platform on 17 March as part of Netflix’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Image: Netflix
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
