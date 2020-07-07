Face masks in public: the psychology behind why some people refuse to wear a face covering
- Lauren Geall
Why are some people so against the idea of wearing a face mask in public? Stylist asked a psychologist to explain why the face mask has become such a contentious issue during the coronavirus pandemic.
If there’s one symbol that has come to define the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the humble face mask. From the classic single-use medical mask to the washable patterned styles, the pandemic has transformed the face mask from medical equipment to an everyday essential.
Most people are aware by now that wearing a face mask alone isn’t enough to protect you from contracting Covid-19. However, wearing a face mask can reduces the risk of transmission if you’re infectious but have not yet developed symptoms. With this knowledge, you’d think that wearing a face mask would be a no brainer, but things haven’t been that simple.
While in the US the choice to wear a face mask has become highly politicised – until recently, Donald Trump had completely rejected the idea – in the UK, there’s still been quite a lot of resistance to the idea of wearing a face covering in public, a fact that leaves us in an increasingly vulnerable position.
“The UK is way behind many countries in terms of wearing masks and issuing clear policies and guidelines about mask wearing for the public,” Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, warned today (7 July).
“The public have taken to handwashing and distancing but remain sceptical about face coverings,” Ramakrishnan added. “You only need to go on public transport, where they are supposed to be mandatory, to see how many people are ignoring this new rule based on the growing body of evidence that wearing a mask will help protect others — and might even protect you.”
At face value, it might seem strange that people are so reluctant to wear a face mask, especially when there’s plenty of evidence to show how effective they can be. As it turns out, however, this issue might run a lot deeper than whether or not a mask is “comfortable” or “convenient” – in fact, it could reveal key details about the inner workings of our psychology.
“The choices we make regarding what to wear – or not wear – signal to the outside world important information about who we are, according to Social Identity Theory,” explains Dr Meg Arroll, chartered psychologist with Healthspan.
Arroll continues: “This classic psychological theory states that aspects of our identity arise from the groups which people are, or want to be, a part of. Therefore, if we observe members of a desired group not wearing face masks, we may replicate this in order to be seen as part of this group – for instance a powerful political leader.
“When it comes to everyday clothing, this notion is not surprising, but in the case of a mask which may make the difference between life and death, those on the other side of the fence might find the refusal to wear this protective layer rather perplexing or offensive. This however shows the strength of our need to be part of a group as social animals – not wearing a mask shows a sign of solidarity, a stand against authority that is perceived as taking away essential freedoms, whereas wearing one can be viewed as an act of altruism to protect others.
“These are deep-seated psychological drivers and why the decision ‘to wear or not to wear’ face coverings has become such an emotive issue.”
This isn’t the only reason why people might feel reluctant to wear a face mask, however. Sure, in areas where masks seem to have become semi-normalised – such as in London – the reluctance to wear one might come from a “stand against authority”. But in areas where very few people are seen wearing a mask, the reason why someone might not wear a mask despite knowing the benefits might drill down to “pack mentality”.
“We may feel awkward about wearing a mask when others around us are not as we have an evolutionary drive to be part of the pack,” Arroll explains.
“Such an obvious divergence from the norm will mark us out as being different, and so potentially unacceptable to the social group, eliciting feelings of anxiety which we naturally want to overcome by conforming.”
Wherever you stand on the matter of wearing a face mask, one thing’s for sure: the whole issue appears to run deeper than many of us might have realised.
What are the current rules on face masks across the UK?
For now, the guidance on face masks in England is limited. It’s currently only compulsory to wear a ‘face covering’ on public transport or when attending a hospital appointment as a visitor or outpatient. In other situations – such as in an enclosed public space where social distancing isn’t possible, or where you’ll come into contact with people you do not normally meet – the government advises wearing a mask “if you can”.
In Wales, the wearing of face masks is not compulsory in any setting, but is recommended in settings where a two metre distance cannot be maintained.
The guidance on face masks in Scotland is set to change on 10 July, when wearing a face covering will become compulsory (with certain exceptions) in shops. People in Scotland must also by law wear face masks on public transport and on public transport premises as in England.
Finally, in Northern Ireland, it is recommended that people wear face masks in situations where they are spending “short periods in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not possible”. The wearing of face masks on public transport will become compulsory on 10 July.
Images: Getty/Unsplash