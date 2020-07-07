If there’s one symbol that has come to define the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the humble face mask. From the classic single-use medical mask to the washable patterned styles, the pandemic has transformed the face mask from medical equipment to an everyday essential.

Most people are aware by now that wearing a face mask alone isn’t enough to protect you from contracting Covid-19. However, wearing a face mask can reduces the risk of transmission if you’re infectious but have not yet developed symptoms. With this knowledge, you’d think that wearing a face mask would be a no brainer, but things haven’t been that simple.

While in the US the choice to wear a face mask has become highly politicised – until recently, Donald Trump had completely rejected the idea – in the UK, there’s still been quite a lot of resistance to the idea of wearing a face covering in public, a fact that leaves us in an increasingly vulnerable position.