You’ve said the best advice you’ve had is to speak up and bring your whole self to work. How do you do that when going through personal trauma?

I’ve thought about this a lot – in part because it’s incredible how many people have come up to me since I shared [my story] and told me that they are living with X, Y and Z and nobody knows.

I go back to the question: what does that do to you? I have a girlfriend who’d been diagnosed with breast cancer and hadn’t told her boss and chemo was looming. I asked her: “What’s the fear here?” She’s self-employed and she said the fear is, “Maybe I won’t get the work”. But I said, “How much stress is that putting on you?” When she told her boss, they were, of course, unbelievably supportive, and that weight was lifted.

And I think there have been very artificial divides about work and life, to do with the way institutions were created – it’s almost military; don’t show weakness or vulnerability. But it’s not real. Most people will have to deal with illness or grief and they’re going to need help and compassion. We need to help people live their best lives. We only get one shot at this.

Is the work-life divide an issue for everyone, or do women feel it more?

It starts with everybody. There are still taboos in the workplace. Very few people talk about having an incurable illness because it could be perceived as a sign of weakness. A man in my Facebook group for FL [Nicola is currently coadmin of the Facebook group, Living with Follicular Lymphoma] is in his 30s, and the only person who knows is his wife because he fears he’ll be passed over for promotion. There’s an onus on leadership [teams] to normalise this stuff, and create a workplace where people feel that they can be their authentic self.