Five of your Facebook friends are psychopaths – but which ones?

It’s official: five of your Facebook friends are probably psychopaths.

Thanks to research from the Mind Research Network, it’s estimated that about 1% of the population qualify as psychopaths - which, we hasten to point out, doesn’t mean that they’re ruthless cold-blooded killers.

“People often referred to as ‘psychopaths’ are those with Anti-social Personality Disorder,” social psychologist Dr Dina McMillan explains to Cosmo Australia.

“Traits include an inflated view of themselves, excessive selfishness, a complete lack of empathy and an unrelenting anger towards anyone who thwarts their efforts, insults them or humiliates them.”