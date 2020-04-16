Harissa falafel wrap recipe: ditch your daily sandwich for this vegetarian dream

METHOD

Step 1: To make the pickling liquor for the cabbage, combine the apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt, mustard seeds and peppercorns in a small saucepan with 125ml water and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat as soon as it boils. Put the shallot and cabbage into a clean, heatproof jar, then pour the hot pickling liquor over it and press the cabbage down to ensure it’s all submerged. Leave it to cool, then seal with a lid and refrigerate it for at least a few hours, ideally overnight. The pickled cabbage will keep for up to 10 days, covered, in the fridge.

Step 2: To make the falafel, cook the quinoa in a large pan of boiling water for 10 minutes or until the quinoa is tender. Drain and allow it to cool.

Step 3: Put the chickpeas, harissa paste, garlic, spices, flour, baking powder, onion and herbs in a food processor and blitz until smooth, adding a tablespoon of warm water if it is dry and crumbly. Keep adding warm water, a tablespoon at a time, blitzing between additions, until you have a paste that will hold together (you may need up to 6 tablespoons).