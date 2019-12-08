Why there’s no such thing as a “normal” family Christmas

Buried deep inside a box somewhere in my mum’s house, there is a home video that plays my third Christmas in black-and-white silent motion. I haven’t watched it in years, but I’ve mentally recorded the scenes. They show me racing between the rooms of my first family home, filled with excited cousins, chatty aunts and exhausted uncles gorging on the buffet spread.

I pull a face at my dad, I show off my toys, I tug at my pretty party dress. Everyone looks festive, happy and a jolly level of drunk (apart from the kids, who are instead high on selection-box sugar).

For a very long time, I considered this to be what a “normal Christmas” looks like. Bring the clips to life again in technicolour, add some witty dialogue and a soundtrack of festive tunes – it could almost pass as a working-class version of a Richard Curtis Christmas film.