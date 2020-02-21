It’s been 24 years since they danced their way into our hearts in Nancy Meyers-style all-white outfits to Lesley Gore’s You Don’t Own Me – one of the most iconic film moments of the 90’s – in First Wives Club.

And now Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler will reunite on the big screen in a new comedy, called Family Jewels.

Here is everything we know about the film so far.