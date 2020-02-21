Family Jewels: everything we know about the new film that will reunite the stars of The First Wives Club
Jessica Rapana
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
Two decades after the 1996 classic First Wives Club, the iconic cast are reuniting for a new film, and it looks so good.
It’s been 24 years since they danced their way into our hearts in Nancy Meyers-style all-white outfits to Lesley Gore’s You Don’t Own Me – one of the most iconic film moments of the 90’s – in First Wives Club.
And now Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler will reunite on the big screen in a new comedy, called Family Jewels.
Here is everything we know about the film so far.
What is Family Jewels about?
In Family Jewels, Hawn, Keaton and Middler will play three women who are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to (at different times, of course) drops dead in a New York City department store, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
While it differs from The First Wives Club, in which all three are married and shafted by different, useless men – Family Jewels is similar in that all three will once again be bonding in the wake of a man.
Who is in the cast of Family Jewels?
Aside from the three big names, the rest of the cast has yet to be revealed.
However, we know that the film was penned by screenwriter Peter Hoare, and is being produced by Alan Nevins and New Republic Pictures’ Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer. Tracey Nyberg will executive produce.
“The chemistry of Diana, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them onscreen for generations of fans,” Fischer said in a statement, as per THR.
Is there a trailer for Family Jewels?
Not yet. However, we will be sure to update this story as soon as there is. According to Deadline, production is set to start this year.
When will Family Jewels be released?
Again, no word yet. But watch this space!
