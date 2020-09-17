The Drop: 9 of the best items to buy this week from independent brands

Posted by for Life

Welcome to Stylist’s brand new online boutique! Every Thursday our editors recommend just nine items from a curated collective of independent brands. Covering beauty, fashion, accessories and interiors, we promise each one will be exceptional, limited edition, or made exclusively for you. Enjoy!

Been London / £179

Exclusive to The Drop by Stylist, the Ridley crossbody bag is 100% recycled and features on-trend padding

Knots UK / £24.50

Available in six colours, the Queen headwrap is inspired by founder Sandra's Haitian heritage

Peg and Board / £22

The Arc wall-mounted steel pot is a clever way to display your plants, pens or make-up brushes

Wanderlust Life / £48

Handmade in Devon and inspired by nautical tools, the Telltale chain is ideal for necklace layering

Laura Bond / £75

Up your ear party game with this Fairtrade gold chain stud that's exclusive to The Drop by Stylist

Malako / £19

Take your body wash to another level with British lavender, antibacterial rosemary and Thai plai oil

Faace Limited / £22.50

Vegan, cruelty-free and ethically sourced, Tired Faace soothes and boosts Zoomed-out, hungover or exhausted faces that are in need of some love

Contur / £57

Made with recycled materials by a London-based social enterprise, your workout kit will be appreciate this sustainable, sweat-wicking Block-Rocker crop top

SABINNA / £39

Celebrating the brand's circular fashion ethos, the Stronger Together loose-fit t-shirt designed by illustrator Karo Oh will go with everything

