Welcome to Stylist’s brand new online boutique! Every Thursday our editors recommend just nine items from a curated collective of independent brands. Covering beauty, fashion, accessories and interiors, we promise each one will be exceptional, limited edition, or made exclusively for you. Enjoy!
MOMOCREATURA / £78
Available in silver and gold plate, celestial fans will love the handcrafted Crescent Moon necklace with different moon crater textures on each side
POTION LONDON / £24
Enjoy 20% off these capsules which are packed with skincare superhero hyaluronic acid, aka the gold standard when it comes to retaining moisture in the skin
STORY 81 / £80
The Milan vegan handbag not only taps into autumn's neutrals trend but works as both a cross-body bag as well as a clutch for dressier occasions
SKOMER STUDIO / £115
Directional yet classic, these subtle Duet demi-hoops are ideal for those who can't decide between sterling silver and 9k gold. Perfect for work and the weekend
GRÜUM / £20
Exclusive to The Drop by Stylist, the sustainable Plastic-Free Hair & Body Set contains a travel-friendly shampoo bar, conditioner bar and body wash bar
FIVE DOT BOTANICS / £21
Suitable for all skin types, the Calm Shift Cleansing Face Balm contains anti-inflammatory lavender, plus moisturising glycerin and hazelnut
TERZI EDITIONS / £26
Perfect for a picnic in the park or mopping up after a HIIT workout, this colourful quick-dry towel is recyclable thanks to being made from 100% cotton and eco-friendly dye
VALENTINA KARRELLAS / £120
You'll never regret buying a cashmere scarf. The Danvers style has subtle yellow accents, for a double pop of colour to brighten up a gloomy winter
NOUGHT / £25
Keeping drinks cold for up to 24 hours (G&T, anyone?) and hot for up to 12 hours (hello, caffeine fix), we also love the non-leaking lid and Scandi design