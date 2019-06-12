Father’s day gifts 2020: unique ideas for music fans, foodies and everything in between
- Megan Murray
Welcome to the ultimate Father’s Day gift guide, packed with thoughtful ideas for foodies, fashionistas and interiors magpie.
Finding a genuinely good Father’s Day gift can be a bit of struggle sometimes. What to get them, eh? It’s a mystery that stumps us every year.
In theory we know what we’re looking for: something thoughtful, something unique and something our dads probably wouldn’t treat themselves to. And so below we’ve done our best to stick to this checklist, all while paying tribute to your dad’s biggest passions in life, too.
From the father whose known for being a foodie, to the interiors magpie and die-hard tea drinker, we’ve scoped out some of our favourite stores and brands to find actually good Father’s Day gifts he won’t pick up in the local supermarket anytime soon.
Bunny Ears cactus
If you’re simply looking for a small gesture to gift your dad with this Father’s Day, this tiny cacti is the answer.
Small but perfectly formed, it’s stylish and will sit nicely on a desk or bookshelf, whatever his decor taste.
Plus, it comes from PRICK which is a very cool independent plant shop in east London, making his gift all the more unique.
Cuban pyjama set
Call us creatively lacking, but we think a quality pair of pajamas always make a beautiful gift, and it doesn’t get much more beautiful than this 100% cotton Desmond & Dempsey set.
Inspired by India and all of its charm, these pyjamas are intended as a love letter to the signage of South Asia.
Neroli and petitgrain body soap
If your dad isn’t particularly au fait with keeping his toiletries in check, Austin Austin is the perfect brand to introduce him to.
Luxe but understated, this neroli and petitgrain body soap not only smells divine but is made from 100% recycled materials.
Rachel Ama’s Vegan Eats
If your dad is big into cooking, this is one cookbook he should definitely try out.
This book is packed full of easy-to-do plant-based recipes which take inspiration for Rachel Ama’s Caribbean and West African roots.
Even if he’s a devout meat-eater, vegan food is more creative and delicious than ever, so much so that we challenge any carnivore to try something from Ama’s recipes and not love it.
Fortnum & Mason hamper
You can’t go wrong with a Fortnum & Mason hamper when it comes to Father’s Day, because really, who wouldn’t be delighted to receive of these collections of loveliness?
The Father’s Day Favourites Hamper was created exactly for this purpose. Inside you’ll find iced biscuits, stem ginger biscuits, toffolossus biscuits, baked salted mixed nuts, Stilton cheese straws, Fortnum’s Argentinian, whisky Dundee cake, King’s blend coffee tin and royal blend tea.
Shop The Father’s Day Favourites Hamper at Fortnum & Mason, £150
Gentleman's notebook
Stylish, sophisticated and sleek, this gentleman’s notebook not only looks great, but has a slight twinge of humour to it.
The devil’s in the details here, with lizard-embossed card covering the casing, gold edged pages and a grosgrain ribbon page marker. It’s an instant winner.
Travel set
If your dad takes his grooming seriously, or if he could do with a little help taking care of his looks, this Elemis kit is a no-brainer. Even if he’s a little clueless when it comes to cosmetic brands we reckon he’ll know Elemis, and once he’s used it the quality of the products speak for themselves.
This travel collection includes five products: shaving gel, facial wash, daily moisture boost, body wash, refreshing gel.
Books That Matter subscription box
OK, a feminist subscription box which occasionally features products such as pin badges and illustrated tote bags, may not be the first thing you think of for a Father’s Day present – but hear us out.
Books That Matter is a monthly literary subscription which does vital work in spreading the word of minority authors whose story are often not as celebrated as they should be, despite being bloody fantastic.
By gifting your dad with this box you’re not only letting him into your world, which is a wonderful thing in itself, but it could lead to you discussing books together and having some great conversations around authors he may not usually read.
Jeeves lamp
This gentleman’s bowler hat is a cool addition to the hallway of any house, and thanks to that enclosed bulb, it also creates a wonderfully atmospheric glow.
OFFBLAK tea
If your dad is sold on his Yorkshire Tea, tell him it’s time to live a little. OFFBLAK is the coolest tea brand going, packaged pretty enough to sit on the kitchen worktop, not in the cupboard.
We particularly like the strawberry and pink pepper flavour, but there’s loads to choose from.
National Art Pass
Why give a set of tickets to an upcoming exhibition when you could gift someone a year’s worth of must-see culture? The National Art Pass works with 240 museums to grant card-holders access to loads of shows, as well as 50% off major exhibitions at venues like The Tate.
Liberty London tie
Okay, even if your dad isn’t forever browsing the fashion pages, we think he’d be hard-pressed to fault this adorable tie from Liberty London.
Using one of the brand’s iconic prints, this printed silk tie is perfect for any occasion and is probably cooler than any he has hanging in his wardrobe right now.
