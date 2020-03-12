“Many of us are taught to face our problems, fess up, pull ourselves up by our bootstraps, buckle up, and roll up our sleeves,” she wrote for Psychology Today.

“In one way or another, each of these messages is meant to counter our human tendency to run away from emotionally painful situations. This is frequently good advice,” she adds.

“Nonetheless, these messages also overemphasise moving towards our problems and unnecessarily pathologise the instinct to move away from them.”