“I have always been an early riser, early to bed person but on a ‘normal’ day early to bed means 9.30/10pm,” says Alyss Bowen, Stylist’s social media editor. “However, on a quarantined day, let’s just say my bedtime has been pushed forward to 6.45pm (my new record) and my bed is now my sofa. Many self-isolation eves have seen me sit upright on my sofa and attempt to watch Tiger King, only to fail and wake up at 9.30pm because my boyfriend is attempting to transport me to bed. It’s safe to say doing nothing has absolutely exhausted me – and I have no idea why.”

Stylist digital writer Hollie Richardson also admits she’s been feeling extra sleepy at the moment: “I’ve been finding it really hard to sleep because of constant anxiety and distress, so if I found myself falling asleep on the couch in the early evening, I welcomed it (even though this wasn’t doing me any favours in the long run). As I’m living on my own at the moment, there’s something about listening to the quite ramblings of people on TV that rocked me into zzzs.

“But in recent days, I’ve found that I’m able to sleep easier – in fact I’ve been sleeping a lot more, in bed AND on the couch. It’s like my anxiety is going away and is being replaced by laziness.”