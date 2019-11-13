This pregnant firefighter has a brave message for anyone suggesting she “stay behind”

Robinson-Williams’ post has attracted lots of positive feedback, with other firefighters expressing how much they respect her determination, as well as other mothers offering words of support and understanding.

One social media user writes: “Yes! Good on you – I’ve spent my entire pregnancy being told what I should and shouldn’t be doing, as if at the moment of conception I’m unable to make sound, rational choices about the health of me and my baby. You are as much a firefighter as you are a mother-to-be. Good luck with the fires, and wishing you a comfortable pregnancy!”

It’s also encouraging to see a male firefighter, who found her post all the way from Germany, offering his support as someone else in the profession: “Dear Kat, I just read the report about you on BBC news and I think you’re doing the right thing. Being a (male) volunteer fire fighter in Germany I’m in full support with you and your decision to continue your important work to fight fires. You sound very reasonable and will stop when your doctor thinks it’s time for your offspring to get all the support to enter this world and and I do wish, too, that he/she will follow in you and your families steps. Pregnant girls know how to take care of their babies. Nature made sure of that!”

Yes, if she chooses it, motherhood is a huge, consuming and overwhelming part of a woman’s life. But what we love about Robinson-Williams message is how she highlights that it doesn’t define who you are or erase your other interests.