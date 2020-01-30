These women just pointed out why a female James Bond might not be a good idea after all

But it was a moot point, according to Barbara Broccoli, the magnate producer whose family has been solely responsible for the classic British spy franchise. Broccoli more or less put her foot down on the idea, leaving little room of hope or agenda. While discussing the future of franchise with Variety this month, Broccoli said the next James Bond could be “of any colour” but unequivocally “male”.

OK then.

“I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it,” Broccoli explained. “I think women are far more interesting that that.”

The subject came up again last night at the premiere of Broccoli’s new project The Rhythm Section, a female-led espionage thriller, directed by Reed Morano and starring Blake Lively as female assassin Stephanie Patrick.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, can a woman be James Bond?’ Why would a woman want to be James Bond!” Broccoli asked Variety on the red carpet, quashing the idea once more. “A woman wants to be Stephanie Patrick, a complex, interesting character.”