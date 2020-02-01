Brexit distracted us from an important breastfeeding photo that is inspiring change

One of the most frustrating things about Brexit is the fact that it has taken the government’s attention away from other huge issues that urgently need addressing in the UK right now. Jess Phillips has previously spoken out about how the domestic abuse bill has been ignored. And it’s hard to believe that the prime minister is serious about tackling austerity when so much is being spent on our departure from the EU.

But there was a bit of positive news for women this week, and it celebrates a woman’s right to breasfeed in public or at work. You just might not have heard about it because, well… Brexit.