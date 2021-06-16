Meet the female and non-binary queens taking the world of drag by storm
Although it’s synonymous with cisgender men, drag isn’t just a man’s game; there’s a host of cisgender female and non-binary folk taking up their crowns.
Thanks to the popularity of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the glitzy and glamorous world of drag – which has been around for eons – has enjoyed a steady ascent to the realms of popular culture in recent years.
Whether you were rooting for Lawrence Chaney or backing Bimini in the recent final of the second season of the British offshoot of the show, drag is a world many of us, particularly over the last year, have lived vicariously through. Drag queens are bold, beautiful and downright brilliant, but a common misconception is that drag is a subculture dominated by cisgender men who perform as women. However, that’s not always the case.
There is a host of female and non-binary drag queens who are commonly referred to as bio queens, and are equally as raunchy and resplendent, although not without misplaced controversy within the drag community.
Indeed, many prominent figures within the world of drag have taken issue with female and non-binary queens, with RuPaul himself noting in The Guardian in 2018: “Drag loses its sense of danger and its sense of irony once it’s not men doing it.” He later apologised for his comments.
But in a world that encourages inclusivity, there’s room enough for cisgender men, women and non-binary folk to enter the drag realm and claim their crowns. These are a few of the female and non-binary queens to check out now.
Victoria Sin
Firm in their belief that drag is for all, Canadian drag queen Victoria Sin, who uses the pronouns they/them, is a non-binary visionary masterpiece. Sin, who ascended through the ranks of London’s renowned drag scene, has now expanded their performances into the art world, with exhibitions taking place in Taipei and Croatia. Their drag is one which challenges notions of gender norms and pushes the boundaries of femininity.
Lolo Brow
Not content with just being a female drag queen, Lolo Brow is none other than an award-winning female drag queen, with a penchant for comedic and tongue-in-cheek burlesque performances. The London-born star burst onto the drag scene in 2010 and has since racked up an impressive roster of awards, including sitting at the top 10 of The Best Burlesque Performers in the UK.
Amy Zing
Artistic director of Margate Pride and co-founder of infamous London drag night, Sink the Pink, Amy Zing is a female drag queen on a mission to bring the fab into drag. Since its inception in 2008, Sink the Pink has steadily become one of London’s leading LGBTQ+ nights while Zing, known for her love of all things rainbow, is a leading force in the female drag queen realm.
Tete Bang
A self-professed ‘queer qween’ and ‘ambassador of love and equality’, Tete Bang has always believed that gender should never be an obstacle in the world of drag; so much so, in fact, that she fronts a TV show called Drag SOS for Channel 4, with the hope of educating people about the world of drag and their preconceived notions about it. Follow for some seriously sensational contouring and, even better, some seriously gravity-defying hair.
Lacey-Lou
Birmingham native Lacey-Lou is on a mission to break down gender stereotypes within the drag world. The drag queen recently accused Virgin Atlantic of sex discrimination after she was dropped from a ‘diversity’ advertisement she believed she’d been confirmed for. When learning that all of the drag queens hired were men, Lacey-Lou ensured that people heard her voice and has promised to continue advocating for female drag queens to be recognised as equal to their cisgender male counterparts.
Amber Cadaverous
Amber Cadaverous is another female drag queen hailing from Birmingham. The self-professed performance artist is a force to be reckoned with and is on a mission to reclaim drag and prove that it’s for everybody and anybody. Her looks are big, bold and bright and, if you’re in the market for going to watch one of her performances, then head to Drag Punk, one of the Midlands’ leading drag nights.