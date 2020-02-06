We know some ridiculous people have a problem with female genitalia, and that they’ll go to any lengths to avoid talking about them (or even referring to them by name). However, you’d imagine a book created to educate young girls about their vaginas would have the courage to say so on the front cover.

What’s Down There? was the hesitant title applied to a children’s book about vaginas, vulvas, and the like – and Twitter had a field day over the pictures. When the likes of Jameela Jamil and Rosie Bennett took umbrage with the title, though, the book’s publishers were quick to respond.

“Please don’t judge our book by its cover,” they said. “Far from skirting around the subject (pun intended), the book’s title was carefully chosen for the exact purpose of highlighting the confusion around the terminology for female genitalia. Inside the books you’ll see all the correct terms.”

Fair enough, we suppose – but plenty of the women who responded pointed out that the male equivalent of the book (aptly titled That’s MY Willy) featured two little boys on the front. The girl’s book, however, featured two little boys staring down at a naked girl’s genitalia.

“What’s Down There?” someone asked. “[This is something] people say moments before they are killed in a horror film!”

Well, quite.