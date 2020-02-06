The 60 best and funniest feminist comebacks ever to grace the internet
Whether they’re aimed at cleavage shaming, discriminatory dress codes, mansplaining, or misogyny in general, these are the funniest feminist comebacks to grace the internet. Ever.
Ah, feminists.
If you delve into the misogynist depths of social media and read what some idiots people are saying about us, you’ll quickly come to the conclusion that we’re all unsmiling, embittered, sex-starved, man-hating witches. We keep our hair short, our shoes flat, and our bras brightly aflame. We mewl and cry over ‘silly’ first world issues (like, say, the fact that the USA’s pussy-grabbing president continues to wage war on our reproductive organs). And, of course, we meet in secret and plot to capture every single male human, so that we can chain them up in an underground dungeon and milk them of their semen. Because, y’know, that’s what abolishing the patriarchy is really all about.
Perhaps the most common complaint about feminists, however, is that we don’t have a sense of humour. “It’s just a bit of banter,” misogynists will tell us, before ordering us to “lighten up” and (our favourite) “give us a smile”.
It goes without saying, of course, that they’ve got it completely wrong: feminists are actually really bloody funny. In fact, we’re probably the most hilarious people on the internet. Don’t believe us? We’ll prove it.
Sit back and relax as we navigate you through the internet’s best, funniest, and – above all else – saltiest feminist comebacks ever.
The game of deception
On children’s books
On sexist advertising
On dressing for men
On dressing for men (part 2)
On literally all men
On showing more skin
And while we’re on the subject of girls showing too much skin…
On saying sorry
On make-up
On catcalling
On female representation in TV and films
And on that note...
And just one more...
On rape culture
On double standards
On how to respond to any guy who demands ‘entertainment’ on #TitsOutTuesday
On the patriarchy
On cleavage-shaming
On the Friend Zone
On body-shaming
On the concept of vanity
On mansplaining
On the #MeToo movement
On Instagram’s bizarre censorship rules
On those outdated gender stereotypes
On fashion
On periods
On mansplaining (again)
On nature
On misogynist tabloid headlines
On meninists and Piers Morgan
On marriage
On pregnancy
On the ‘weaker sex’
On telling us to smile
On sexist dress codes
On boringly misogynist assumptions
On social media trolls
On consent
On everyone who balked at the idea of an all-female Ghostbusters film
On sexist social media comments
On female dragonflies
On the fair division of household chores
On those outdated gender narratives
On unsolicited opinions
On the lack of women being promoted
On the concept of 'female privilege'
On fashion (again)
On outdated romantic narratives
On being mysterious AF
On catcalling
On fashion (just one more)
On the gender pay gap
On tampons
On feminism
On sexist internet trolls
On men's grooming
On gaming
