What politicians should be doing for women in 2019 (instead of arguing about Brexit)

Ever get the feeling that Brexit has dragged on so long, you can barely remember what politics was like without it?

If so that’s understandable, given that it’s eclipsed everything else at Westminster for two and a half years now. But the rest of life hasn’t magically gone away just because politicians are busy elsewhere – which means the unsung cost of Brexit is arguably all the stuff that inevitably gets pushed aside because of it.

From climate change to knife crime, there are endless issues MPs could be focusing on more closely or dealing with more quickly if they weren’t lurching from one crucial Brexit vote to the next. But here are five that arguably deserve more in-depth attention than they’re getting….