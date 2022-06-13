What do you think about when you hear the phrase “hot girl summer”?

For me, rapper Megan Thee Stallion – the authority behind the “hot girl summer” movement of 2019 and 2020 (the term originally stems from a line on her song Cash Shit where she calls herself “thee hot girl”) – comes to mind alongside an image of women having fun, wearing what they want, going where they want and generally living their best lives without concern for other people’s opinions.

Does that sound familiar?

Well, you may have read something similar recently with the emergence of “feral girl summer” – a TikTok trend advising single women to embrace their most liberated, authentic and messy lives in the post-pandemic era.