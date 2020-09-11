But while the UK talks the talk about being opposed to FGM, there has been just one conviction for the procedure since it was criminalised in Britain 35 years ago. Financial support has also been slowly withdrawn from anti-FGM organisations working on the frontlines to end the practice, despite NHS statistics showing that hundreds of new victims are identified every month. In 2019-20, these organisations received £432,000 in government grants – a staggering drop of 84% since 2015. The National FGM Centre, which played a crucial role in protecting Jasmine, is now facing closure after having its annual funding slashed by around £700,000.

Ultimately, the government’s priority seems to be creating more legislation around FGM. It is much more reluctant to fund specialist services and grant asylum to women and girls at risk of FGM – and its focus on reducing immigration is leaving women and girls at serious risk of gender-based violence, torture and inhuman treatment.

Jasmine’s case has the potential to be a turning point. Together, we can put pressure on the government to walk the talk and take direct action to end FGM in our generation by protecting girls like Jasmine. Otherwise, her story will be one of many more to come – and an indictment of a society and government that has allowed FGM to continue.