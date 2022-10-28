More of a social phenomena, it’s a much-needed chance for people to meet and hang out with friends, get to know new people, check out potential partners or network with business folks, all while enjoying tasty snacks.

Fika is so important to the Swedish psyche is the custom that some companies add a clause to contracts stating that employees are entitled to fika breaks. IKEA even states on its website: “More than a coffee break, fika is a time to share, connect and relax with colleagues. Some of the best ideas and decisions happen at fika.”

It’s really no surprise that once again, we’re looking to the Scandinavian nations for inspiration on how to step away from the chaos of life and enjoy the simpler things. There is an innate sense of calm and resilience (sisu, anyone?) in that part of the world that we could all learn a thing or two from.