Best films for winter: Matilda

The Germans call it Gemütlichkeit – in other words, that fuzzy feeling you get when you’re ultra comfortable and everything seems to be just right with the world. That’s exactly how we feel when we watch the 1996 adaptation of Matilda, right at the moment when Thurston Harris’ Little Bitty Pretty One comes bouncing through the speakers and Matilda starts sending objects flying around her kitchen.

Roald Dahl’s story about a little girl who uses her superpowers to entrap mean grownups is like Calpol: meant for children, but coveted by grown-ups. And it’s nice to know that Matilda is as smart now as she was aged eight: the actress who played her, Mara Wilson, is one of the most eloquent, insightful women on Twitter.