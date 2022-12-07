Focusing on your ‘process’ might help you stick with your 2023 new year's resolutions

“In psychology, and specifically when it comes to achieving goals, your process is the series of steps you take to achieve something,” says Dr Andrea Giraldez-Hayes, clinical director of the Wellbeing and Psychological Services Centre at the University of East London. “Instead of thinking immediately about the arrival somewhere, focusing on a process allows us to think and plan the steps that will take us there.”

Why should you find your process?

Telling you to enjoy the journey might sound like a cliche, but unlike those largely unhelpful slices of ‘wisdom’, finding a process that works for you is about feeling a sense of control and power.

“We are more in control of specific actions that contribute to a long-term goal than we are the destination itself,” explains Dr Giraldez-Hayes. “In psychology, there is a theory called self-determination, which says that we’re more motivated when we have greater autonomy of our choices and actions, making the process a more efficient way to actually meet your goals.

“Processes are also adjustable, so you can not really fail them unlike you can with a set goal. If you make a mistake, as you can revisit things over the course of your journey.”