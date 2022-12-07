Focusing on your ‘process’ might help you stick with your 2023 new year's resolutions
- Posted by
- Chloe Gray
- Published
Hoping for your new year’s resolutions to actually stick this time around? Here’s what the experts recommend.
We all know that new year resolutions are a fine art. Between picking the perfect goal, finding time to work towards it and avoiding the temptation to quit, even small goals can feel like working up to a masterpiece.
But psychologists say there’s a good way to keep moving closer towards your resolution, and that’s by working on your ‘process’. We know it sounds a bit ‘Hollywood method actor’, but focusing on the process is said to make goals feel more achievable and enjoyable.
“In psychology, and specifically when it comes to achieving goals, your process is the series of steps you take to achieve something,” says Dr Andrea Giraldez-Hayes, clinical director of the Wellbeing and Psychological Services Centre at the University of East London. “Instead of thinking immediately about the arrival somewhere, focusing on a process allows us to think and plan the steps that will take us there.”
Why should you find your process?
Telling you to enjoy the journey might sound like a cliche, but unlike those largely unhelpful slices of ‘wisdom’, finding a process that works for you is about feeling a sense of control and power.
“We are more in control of specific actions that contribute to a long-term goal than we are the destination itself,” explains Dr Giraldez-Hayes. “In psychology, there is a theory called self-determination, which says that we’re more motivated when we have greater autonomy of our choices and actions, making the process a more efficient way to actually meet your goals.
“Processes are also adjustable, so you can not really fail them unlike you can with a set goal. If you make a mistake, as you can revisit things over the course of your journey.”
Even if you don’t have a goal, finding a daily process can be beneficial, says psychologist Zoe Mallet. “A process allows you space to focus on your purpose, focusing on what you’re going to get out of an experience and the work that goes into the everyday,” she says.
“As a society, we’re in danger of thinking that our current lives aren’t good enough and we need to escape them as quickly as we can by setting and reaching certain goals, but focusing on the process allows more room to think and be reactive.”
How to find your process
Set mini goals
If your process is goal oriented, focus on smaller goals rather than big outcomes. Swap running 10k by March for running for 30 minutes three times a week – a process that’s easier to monitor,” says Dr Giraldez-Hayes.
Find a genuine desire
“Thinking about self-determination, you really need your process to be a change that you want to make. So it’s worth working out what and why you want to achieve something. What benefits will your outcome goal bring to your life, and is this something you’re doing for yourself or something you have been told to do?” asks Dr Giraldez-Hayes.
Mallet adds: “Ask yourself how you want to feel throughout the process to guide you. If you want to feel energised and active, how can you make the process feel like that? How do you want your process to look, sound and feel throughout this time?”
Go slow
The beauty of the process is that there’s no rush to an end goal. “How can you slow time down throughout the process so you can enjoy it more?” asks Mallet. “Likely, you’ll be spending a lot of hours out of your life in your process, so how can you use them best?”
Images: Getty