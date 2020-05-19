Fancy a free happiness class from Finland, the happiest country in the world?

For the last three years in a row, Finland has been crowned as the world’s happiest country. It makes perfect sense, then, that the Finns have decided to “do their bit” during the coronavirus pandemic and unveil the secrets to their happiness in a free online course.

According to the World Happiness Report, Finnish contentment largely stems from high levels of trust, reliable and extensive welfare benefits, low corruption, and a high sense of autonomy and freedom.

According to our Scandi pals themselves, though, the source of their happiness can be found in their daily habits. Think “a short walk in the forest, going ice swimming or tasting something fresh from nature”, to name but three examples.