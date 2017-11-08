Whether you found each other on Tinder or you’re hoping for an old fashioned romance, the challenge of planning the perfect first date applies all the same. It has to be exciting enough to impress without being over-the-top, it needs to allow the conversation to flow without being intense, and it should definitely give the opportunity to get to know one another without being too intimate. And, of course, it should secure that second date - if you want it. No pressure.

But if the mere thought of a first date leaves you hot under the collar, never fear - help is at hand. We’ve scoured London for some of the best date options the city has to offer, from the classic dinner and drinks formula to the “you’ll never guess what we did last night” axe throwing…

Simply scroll down to see some of our favourite first date ideas.