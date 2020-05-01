How many of our favourite First Dates couples are still together?

First Dates fans will no doubt remember Lauren from season two – mainly because her date with Faliraki DJ Terry Turbo was such a disaster (he literally asked her what size bra she wore). However, she doesn’t regret her time on the show whatsoever, as it led her to meet Dan (from series five – keep up!) and find love in a seemingly hopeless place.

The pair welcomed their first child in 2016 and now, in a recent interview with HELLO, Lauren has revealed that she and Dan are a) still going strong, and b) expecting their second child together. Boom.

“I was on First Dates quite early on,” she told the magazine. “I was really surprised that the show really does want you to meet your match. For me that wasn’t the case as I was matched with a Faliraki DJ called Terry Turbo who claimed he had slept with hundreds of women.”

In 2013, though, she met Dan – and the couple are now engaged, happy parents to two-year-old Jude, and expecting their second baby together.

“We may ask First Dates’ Fred to our wedding,” said Lauren.