There are those iconic roles which will always been a career-defining moment for any actress. From Lady Macbeth to the Queen, there are some on screen opportunities which just sit a tier above the rest. And we think it’s safe to say Michelle Obama is about to become one of those roles.

Last month, we heard that Viola Davis will take on the role of Obama in a new drama called The First Lady, which will take a closer look at the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout history.

And while this is obviously exciting news for Davis, she admits there’s a certain degree of anxiety which comes with taking on such a massive role.