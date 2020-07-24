Are you ready for Flat Out Fabulous?

From The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes and Grand Designs, to DIY SOS and The Great Interior Design Challenge, there’s something oddly compelling about home makeover shows. What could be more soothing, really, than plopping down in front of the TV (with a cuppa and a biscuit, obviously) to watch a team of experts work together and transform a fixer-upper into a bonafide dream house? Well, maybe something a little more relatable. There are an estimated 5 million households in the UK currently renting. The rental market has been on the up for the past couple of decades. Most property experts predict it will continue to catch up with homeownership over the coming years. And yet, other than Queer Eye and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, it’s rare for an interiors-focused show to consider things from a renter’s perspective.

You may also like Furniture and homeware designed specifically for small spaces

That’s why, then, the BBC’s new home makeover series is such big news. Fronted by talented designer Whinnie Williams, Flat Out Fabulous is an upcoming interiors show which has been specifically designed for “the UK’s millions of renters”. “Whinnie believes that everyone has the right to a stylish home, no matter what their budget is,” reads a statement from BBC Three. “And she’s about to prove that home renovations don’t have to cost a fortune by helping housemates re-design and transform a boring living space.” Anyone else 100% here for this?

Of course, a home makeover show is nothing without homes to makeover, which is why Flat Out Fabulous is currently on the search for renters who are interested in seeing their home revamped. If you and your housemates are up for it, then ping an email over to casting@ricochet.co.uk, stating your age, location, and the number of people living in your current property.

You may also like Rishi Sunak’s mini-budget: what yesterday’s big statement really means for renters in the UK

Please be aware, though, that applicants must be over the age of 18 and live in a rented home or flat with at least two other people. They must also have a shared living space that is in desperate need of an overhaul, whether that looks like an open plan kitchen and dining room, a living room, or something completely different. “Landlord consent will be required if you are shortlisted, so good to know if they’d agree in principle,” add BBC Three bosses. Which means… well, you don’t need their consent to apply, but it will be an absolute must if things go ahead, so it’s an added bonus if they’re on-board with the idea from the get-go.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy