The Fleabag stage show is coming to Amazon Prime - this is not a drill
Missed out on tickets the first time around? Now’s your chance to see Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic one-woman play at home - and it’s all for an important cause.
It’s happening! I repeat, it is happening! The stage play that we’ve all been waiting to hit the small screen is finally on the way, and it’s for the most incredible cause. Fleabag, otherwise known as the one-woman play that catapulted Phoebe Waller-Bridge to international stardom, is making it’s way to Amazon Prime.
A recording of last year’s theatrical production – you know, the one that you spent your lunch break trapped in digital ticket queues for, only for tickets to sell out in an hour - is going to be available for a 48-hour download internationally via Amazon on 10 April, as well as on the Soho Theatre’s on demand website here in the U.K. from 6 April, too.
Why now, you ask? After all of the that pleading you did with the theatre gods for an extra release date in 2019? The digital release of the show is set to help raise money for the NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus, as well as the creative freelancers affected by the pandemic.
“I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement.
“Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!”
According to the Hollywood Reporter, all of the proceeds from the £4 download fee will be distributed to U.K. charities such as NHS Charities Together and The National Emergencies Trust, as well as a newly launched Fleabag Support Fund which has been set up by Waller-Bridge, her production company and theatre ticket retailer Today Tix. Grants of £2500 will be distributed from the Support Fund to freelance workers in the national theatre industry who have been affected by the pandemic.
There couldn’t be a better opportunity to tick one of the buzziest theatre shows of recent years off of your watch list, don’t you agree? We thought so. Well, you heard PWB - download the show, donate to the cause and go get into bed with Fleabag.
Fleabag is available to download from SoHo Theatre from 6 April and Amazon Prime Video from 10 April