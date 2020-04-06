Why now, you ask? After all of the that pleading you did with the theatre gods for an extra release date in 2019? The digital release of the show is set to help raise money for the NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus, as well as the creative freelancers affected by the pandemic.

“I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement.

“Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!”