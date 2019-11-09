Previously, Waller-Bridge had explained the very specific inspiration behind the character of the Hot Priest.

“I thought it was the thing that would surprise and fascinate Fleabag the most,” Waller-Bridge told the New York Times. “He is the absolute opposite to her in what he believes and how he wants to live, and yet there is a connection. Fleabag chose a life of casual sex, he chose a life of celibacy. Both choices are informed by their personal lives and what they believe they need to survive.”

The writer added that the true light bulb moment came when she overheard a conversation between two young women “in really sexy clothes”, she told New York Times, talking about the Old Testament. “And something clicked,” Waller-Bridge said. “Modern life and religion felt like the perfect imperfect companions.”

In season two, in which Fleabag wrestles with not just the meaning of capital L Life, but the meaning of her life, there could be no better literal bedfellow than faith. What is falling in love, if not a strange, terrifying act of hope? How else can you think about something bigger than yourself without thinking about God?

As the Hot Priest himself says: “Being a romantic takes a hell of a lot of hope. I think what they mean is, when you find somebody that you love, it feels like hope.”