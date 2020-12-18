Fleabag’s Sian Clifford says her new digital play about grief made her “weep”
Hollie Richardson
Here’s everything we know about Sian Clifford’s new play, which you can watch from home next February.
We best know and love Sian Clifford for playing long-suffering big sister Claire in Fleabag. Fans also thoroughly enjoyed her portrayal of Diana Ingram, the wife of the controversial Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Charles, in ITV’s Quiz series earlier this year.
But before breaking through on the silver screen, Clifford was a successful stage actor with over 14 years’ experience in the theatre under her belt. And now the Bafta-winning actor is returning to her roots for a new play – and you can watch it online.
Clifford and Nikesh Patel will star in next year’s world premiere of Lorien Haynes’ Good Grief, a two-person “hybrid” play about the stages of grief that has been rehearsed entirely over Zoom.
As reported by the London Theatre website, Good Grief is a “romantic comedy about grief that’s sharp, irreverent and quintessentially British.”
Haynes said in a statement: “When I wrote Good Grief – as a heartfelt one-act comedy – no one said it was long enough to produce on stage. For it to have a life now, virtually, at a time where we miss and need theatre - is a truly wonderful thing. Theatre has to survive and our art adapt, to make storytelling vital in the midst of this pandemic. I am so grateful for this short, sharp play to get out there.
In an interview with Time Out, Clifford explained the significance of this production: “I always said it would take a lot to get me back on stage, but Platform Presents [the producers of Good Grief] had been doing amazing work over the past few years, [director] Natalie Abrahami’s attachment was really appealing, and the play blew me away, I absolutely tore through it, it made me weep.
“And I loved the idea of doing something radical and helping save our industry and to keep people engaged with the arts.”
Good Grief will be available to watch online between 15 February – 15 April 2021. Early bird tickets cost £29 and you can pre-order them up until 24 December now on the Original Theatre website. From 25 December, tickets will cost £39. You can also buy a supporter package, which includes a digital programme and signed script, for £150.
Let’s face it, we need something to look forward to over the next few months, and this sounds like a perfect way to support the arts, stay entertained and see Clifford work her stage magic.
Images: Chris Floyd, Original Theatre