Fleabag’s Sian Clifford says her new digital play about grief made her “weep”

Clifford and Nikesh Patel will star in next year’s world premiere of Lorien Haynes’ Good Grief, a two-person “hybrid” play about the stages of grief that has been rehearsed entirely over Zoom.

As reported by the London Theatre website, Good Grief is a “romantic comedy about grief that’s sharp, irreverent and quintessentially British.”

Haynes said in a statement: “When I wrote Good Grief – as a heartfelt one-act comedy – no one said it was long enough to produce on stage. For it to have a life now, virtually, at a time where we miss and need theatre - is a truly wonderful thing. Theatre has to survive and our art adapt, to make storytelling vital in the midst of this pandemic. I am so grateful for this short, sharp play to get out there.