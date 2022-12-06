Employees will soon have the right to ask for flexible working arrangements from the day they start their job under new government legislation.

The current rules mean that workers have to wait 26 weeks (that’s almost six months) before making a flexible working request to their bosses.

Just one such request is allowed every 12 months, and employers are then given three months to respond. The grounds for rejection are broad, and employees can’t appeal.

The new law will not only mean that workers won’t have to wait as long before asking for changes, it will also ensure that if an employer can’t accommodate a flexible working request, “alternative options” must first be discussed before simply rejecting it out of hand, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy confirmed.