And these babysteps really are babysteps. They include little things like laying out your clothes for the next morning before you go to bed, meal-prepping for the week and, um, shining your sink.

Yes, The FlyLady technique begins with a shiny sink. Sink Reflections is the name of Cilley’s first book, and realising that having a clean, decluttered sink would change the way she approached the rest of her house changed the way Cilley thought about daily tasks.

As Cilley puts it: “Many of you can’t understand why I want you to empty your sink of your dirty dishes and clean and shine it when there is so much more to do. It is so simple: I want you to have a sense of accomplishment!” Cleaning your sink is about so much more than just, well cleaning your sink. It’s about a pat on the back each morning knowing that you’ve achieved one task and can get on with your day.