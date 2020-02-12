If you don’t know what FOMO stands for, you’re probably experiencing the exact feeling it’s designed to describe: the one-and-only ‘fear of missing out’. It’s basically the 2020 version of the saying “the grass is always greener on the other side”; in the age of instant information, it seems we’re all struggling with the idea that we can’t know everything and be everywhere all at once, making us feel like we need to chase the “optimum” experience – at all costs.

Of course, our smartphones have a role to play in all of this. FOMO existed before social media, that’s for sure – but when we have the opportunity to tune into our friends’ hourly updates on their amazing lives, it’s hard not to feel like something is missing from ours.