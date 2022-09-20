A commuter could also save £340 if they didn’t have to travel to work one day a week, a figure based on a 2019 survey of 2,000 people around the UK that put the average annual commute cost at around £1,700.

These savings would, of course, have to be considered against the cost of heating homes during the day, as well as spending on any extra activities on the additional day off.

“The benefits of a four-day week for the wellbeing of workers and boosting productivity are well known, but the impact it could have on the cost of living has so far been overlooked,” said Will Stronge, Autonomy’s director of research. “A four-day week with no loss of pay could play a crucial role in supporting workers to make ends meet over the next few years.”

Autonomy is coordinating the ongoing 4 Day Week campaign along with researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge and Boston College in the United States.