In those moments of extreme lockdown-induced boredom, I like to imagine how many people are watching Netflix at any one time. As countries across the globe remain under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, we’re all trying to entertain ourselves as best we can – and turning to TV is one of the most popular ways to do this.

Don’t get me wrong – for some people that might mean getting stuck into a craft kit or redecorating their home, but for others, lockdown has presented the perfect opportunity to get through all the TV shows, boxsets and films on their “must watch” list.

But what happens when you make it to the end of that perfectly curated list? When your friends have nothing left to recommend except from Tiger King? When you’re considering re-watching Friends for the 52nd time?