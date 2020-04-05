The best free box sets and TV shows to binge watch during lockdown
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Wondering what to do now you’ve binge watched Tiger King and worked your way through Unorthodox? Here’s Stylist’s picks of the best free boxsets to get stuck into during lockdown.
In those moments of extreme lockdown-induced boredom, I like to imagine how many people are watching Netflix at any one time. As countries across the globe remain under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, we’re all trying to entertain ourselves as best we can – and turning to TV is one of the most popular ways to do this.
Don’t get me wrong – for some people that might mean getting stuck into a craft kit or redecorating their home, but for others, lockdown has presented the perfect opportunity to get through all the TV shows, boxsets and films on their “must watch” list.
But what happens when you make it to the end of that perfectly curated list? When your friends have nothing left to recommend except from Tiger King? When you’re considering re-watching Friends for the 52nd time?
That is where, dear reader, the wonderful world of free boxsets comes in. You know, those things we watched way before the days of Netflix and Amazon Prime?
Thanks to the existence of free services such as BBC iPlayer and All 4, there are plenty of TV series out there for you to enjoy without needing to purchase a subscription. Whether you fancy watching a series you’ve been “meaning to get round to” forever, or want to catch up on some of the great shows you missed out on in 2019, there’s plenty to enjoy.
So without further ado, here’s Stylist’s picks of the best free boxsets for you to enjoy during lockdown and beyond.
The Missing
Killing Eve
The Capture
This Country
Luther
Fleabag
Image: BBC