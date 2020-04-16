Life

11 of the best free online courses to take during lockdown

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
A watercolour painting

Looking for something to do during lockdown? These incredible online courses offer everything you need to learn a new skill or pick up a new hobby, and they’re 100% free.

Finding activities to keep you occupied during lockdown can be pretty tricky.

All of the usual things that might have kept us entertained pre-coronavirus, such as going for dinner with friends or visiting the cinema, are now out of the picture. And while watching the latest Netflix releases or hosting a virtual pub quiz are fun ways to pass the time, they can get pretty old if they’re the only things at your disposal.

Lucky for us, experts and teachers across the world are using their extra time in lockdown to share their expertise with the internet – for free. 

You may also like

Best things to do online this weekend in lockdown

Whether you fancy picking up a brand new skill or just learning something for fun, there’s tonnes of great online content to keep you busy.

With this in mind, we’ve picked out 11 of our favourite free online courses available right now. From baking and drawing to painting and cooking, there’s plenty to get you started. 

  • Wagamama’s Wok From Home Series

    Make yourself a yummy takeaway treat with Wagamama’s Wok From Home classes. Hosted by Wagamama’s executive chef Steve Mangleshot, the classes (which are streamed on Facebook, Instagram, IGTV and YouTube on Wednesdays), talk you through how to make a number of the restaurant’s classic dishes, including their katsu curry and vegetarian yaki soba.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Codecademy’s Beginners Coding Courses

    A laptop with coding on it
    Best free online courses: Codecademy.

    Codecademy offers a bunch of free online coding courses to help you understand the basics of this valuable skill. Each course breaks things down step-by-step, so it’s easy to pick up, and the interactive practice screen allows you to identify and correct your mistakes.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Scrapbook.com’s Watercolour 101: The Basics

    Scrapbook.com’s Watercolour 101: The Basics course gives you a free introduction to the art of watercolour painting. As well as guiding you through the basic techniques and showing you how to combine colours in an artistic way, the course also talks you through the supplies you actually need to get started.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Sarah Du-Feu’s Adult Basic Ballet

    If you’re looking to spruce up your at-home workout routine, look no further than the online ballet classes being led by English National Ballet School trained dancer Sarah De-Feu. The classes, which are streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, range in difficulty and cover the very basics of ballet, so you don’t need to have danced before to give it a go.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Yale’s Science of Well-Being

    A woman smiling and feeling happy
    Best free online courses: The Science of Wellbeing.

    Looking to boost your wellbeing during lockdown? Luckily for you, Yale’s world-famous happiness course The Science of Well-Being is available to take for free online. Taught by Professor Laurie Santos, the course is designed to increase happiness and help you to build more productive habits. 

    FIND OUT MORE

  • BeSophro’s Free Guided Sophrology Sessions

    BeSophro’s Free Guided Sophrology Sessions will guide you through the basics of dynamic meditation, a practice which can help to alleviate stress and anxiety, calm fear, boost your productivity and improve sleep. There truly is no better time to learn more about taking care of yourself, and these Instagram Live classes are a great place to start.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Patch Plant’s Houseplant Parenting Course

    Want to buy yourself some houseplants, but have no clue how to care for them? Patch Plants’ houseplant parenting courses guide you through the very basics of plant care, including how to choose the right soil and what to do if your plant starts dropping leaves.

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Disney’s How To Draw Series

    Immerse yourself in the wonderful world of Disney with Disney Parks’ How To Draw series. The YouTube playlist is full of step-by-step drawing guides for your favourite Disney characters, including Elsa and Anna from Frozen and both Minnie and Mickey mouse. 

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Stylist’s The Breakfast Club

    Stylist has launched The Breakfast Club to entertain, support and distract you through lockdown. From bread baking to guided meditations, join us on Instagram Live, to get your daily fix. Over the next week, we’ve got two great classes coming up – a nail art tutorial with Lauren Michelle Pires, and a pasta making class with Francessco Mazzei and Grana Padano. 

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Writers HQ Seven Ideas in Seven Days Creative Writing Course

    Let’s get real a second: that 50 chapter novel you planned to write during lockdown just isn’t going to happen, is it? If you want to get writing, but aren’t really sure where to start, why not sign up to the Seven Ideas in Seven Days creative writing course from Writers HQ, which will help you to come up with ideas and put a story outline in place. 

    FIND OUT MORE

  • Biscuiteers Ice-olation Challenges

    Give your lockdown baking sessions a bit of an edge by taking part in the Biscuiteers Ice-olation challenges. Each of the lessons guides you through a different stage of the baking process, from making the all-important biscuit dough to using flood icing to decorate.  

    FIND OUT MORE

Need some distraction? Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read & do while at home.

Images: Pexels/Unsplash

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

The best craft kits to get stuck into during lockdown

Ready to flex your creative muscles?

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Experience Secret Cinema at home and 7 other fun things you can do online this weekend

Virtual cheese festivals, Secret Cinema and flower arranging tutorials – there's loads to do!

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Food

Yes, you can make your own bread

Supermarket loaves are a thing of the past with these four bread recipes to make at home.

Posted by
Digital Team
Published
Life

10 creative hobbies that make us happy (and you can do them all inside)

The UK has voted this list of pastimes most joy-inducing, and they’re corona-friendly.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published