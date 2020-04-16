Finding activities to keep you occupied during lockdown can be pretty tricky.

All of the usual things that might have kept us entertained pre-coronavirus, such as going for dinner with friends or visiting the cinema, are now out of the picture. And while watching the latest Netflix releases or hosting a virtual pub quiz are fun ways to pass the time, they can get pretty old if they’re the only things at your disposal.

Lucky for us, experts and teachers across the world are using their extra time in lockdown to share their expertise with the internet – for free.