This week marks Vagabond’s newest and eighth opening in Monument, which will be open for business from Thursday (30 January) evening.

As the east London branch will be housed in a former bank, the clever folk at Vagabond have decided to spread the word with a pop-up prosecco ATM, where an actual ATM used to be.

Instead of handing out money, this alcoholic dispenser will be giving out free glasses of prosecco to all those walking past, which is sure to give some Londoners a bit of a spring in their step.

It’ll be stocked full of booze for the whole day, continuing into tomorrow until the opening of the ‘Vagabank’ as the new venue is known as.