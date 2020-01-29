Free pop-up prosecco ATM is dispensing wine all day in London’s Monument
- Megan Murray
Published
What’s better than prosecco? Free prosecco of course!
Londoners, it’s been a long, hard January hasn’t it? We deserve a treat, don’t we? Yes, we bloody do –so thank goodness, then, that Vagabond has installed a prosecco ATM in Monument to brighten everybody’s day.
Vagabond is one of the UK’s leading wine brands (you can even get a wine qualification with them) and already has seven locations across London, ranging from Paddington to Charlotte Street.
This week marks Vagabond’s newest and eighth opening in Monument, which will be open for business from Thursday (30 January) evening.
As the east London branch will be housed in a former bank, the clever folk at Vagabond have decided to spread the word with a pop-up prosecco ATM, where an actual ATM used to be.
Instead of handing out money, this alcoholic dispenser will be giving out free glasses of prosecco to all those walking past, which is sure to give some Londoners a bit of a spring in their step.
It’ll be stocked full of booze for the whole day, continuing into tomorrow until the opening of the ‘Vagabank’ as the new venue is known as.
The launch party is open to all (they really do seem like a generous bunch, don’t they?), just check out the Vagabnd website to RSVP.
The new bar says it’ll be offering 160 wines by the glass as well as 10 ‘proper’ craft beers, and there’s a private tasting room, too. The address of both the bar and ATM is 51 Gracechurch Street, EC3V 0EH.
So, if you’re ready to say goodbye to dry January, bottoms up – but make sure you do it responsibly.
Images: Vagabond