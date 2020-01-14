This free STI test kit is a game-changer for busy women

On top of this, I knew I’d need to allocate a serious chunk of time to any potential visit; it wasn’t going to be quick. My previous expedition had revealed how pinched resources already were: despite being one of only two people using the walk-in service on a weekday, I’d waited three hours to be seen. Fine when you’re a student; not so much when you’re in full-time employment with only a lunch hour to spare.

And forget a pre-booked appointment – that service was almost as impossible to access as seeing a GP. I had weekends free but every time I made plans to go spend and Sunday with a friend at my nearest GUM, something (alcohol) would come up and we’d make our excuses.

I’m not alone. Steph, 26, says time is the biggest obstacle to her own attempts at getting checked out.

“I haven’t been tested in about six months and I know that I need to,” she reports.

“The thing that stops me is the time I imagine it’s going to take and how difficult it can be to get to a clinic in the slots they [have allotted] for walk-ins. I already [am] really busy and this is difficult to fit into my life.”