What are the laws around freezing eggs?

The government is calling for the 10-year limit on freezing your eggs to be extended. Under current UK law, only eggs stored for medical reasons and premature infertility can be kept for longer.

Explaining why this current law is so unfair for women, Dr Ippokratis Sarris, director and consultant in reproductive medicine at King’s Fertility, said: “Current regulation on the 10-year maximum for egg freezing without clear medical reasoning is simply out-of-touch with modern practices within IVF treatment and fertility in this day and age. Whilst technology and medical advancement has allowed for more effective frozen storage, women are being pressurised by a looming 10-year deadline to decide what they want to do with their eggs, or be forced to give them up after a decade.

“Eggs frozen whilst a woman is in her 20s retain the quality and success of her age. She alone should be able to decide how long her eggs are kept in storage for, regardless of other medical conditions, to safeguard for her the greatest chances of conception in later life. Freezing eggs at later stages of life, for example in her late 30s or early 40s – whilst still technically possible – is affected by the loss of egg normality that ageing naturally brings. Every woman should have the right to decide when and how long their viable eggs are kept in storage for, not outdated regulation. We must move on with the times.”