Egg freezing: 3 important things you need to know about fertility treatment
- Hollie Richardson
The government has called for the 10-year limit on freezing your eggs to be extended, and it’s prompted yet more important questions about fertility and IVF.
Women’s fertility is an issue that we’re starting to hear more honest discussions about in 2020. Although it seems our Instagram feeds are full of breezy, exciting pregnancy announcements, what happens when a woman’s pregnancy journey is a very difficult one? No one really shouts about the emotional, financial and physical ways that trying to get pregnant can affect a woman.
Podcaster Elizabeth Day recently called out how the language around IVF is structured to make women feel like they’ve “failed”. Amy Schumer also highlighted how lonely treatment can feel. And shows like Deadwater Fell and I Am Hannah have addressed the realities of women’s fertility with strong storylines that we haven’t really seen in TV dramas before.
Of course, women don’t have to talk about their fertility. But we should live in a world where they feel they can. Because, with the number of women choosing to freeze their eggs more than tripling – from 410 freezing cycles in 2012 to 1,462 in 2017 – we need to hear about these realities more.
With the news that laws around egg freezing could change in order to make fertility more flexible for women, we have taken a look at the answers to three questions we’ve been asking.
What are the laws around freezing eggs?
The government is calling for the 10-year limit on freezing your eggs to be extended. Under current UK law, only eggs stored for medical reasons and premature infertility can be kept for longer.
Explaining why this current law is so unfair for women, Dr Ippokratis Sarris, director and consultant in reproductive medicine at King’s Fertility, said: “Current regulation on the 10-year maximum for egg freezing without clear medical reasoning is simply out-of-touch with modern practices within IVF treatment and fertility in this day and age. Whilst technology and medical advancement has allowed for more effective frozen storage, women are being pressurised by a looming 10-year deadline to decide what they want to do with their eggs, or be forced to give them up after a decade.
“Eggs frozen whilst a woman is in her 20s retain the quality and success of her age. She alone should be able to decide how long her eggs are kept in storage for, regardless of other medical conditions, to safeguard for her the greatest chances of conception in later life. Freezing eggs at later stages of life, for example in her late 30s or early 40s – whilst still technically possible – is affected by the loss of egg normality that ageing naturally brings. Every woman should have the right to decide when and how long their viable eggs are kept in storage for, not outdated regulation. We must move on with the times.”
How much does it cost to freeze eggs?
According to the Human Fertilisation & Embryology Authority, the average price of one complete egg-freezing cycle in the UK, including storage and use of eggs in future treatments, is between £7,000-£8,000. Egg freezing is not normally available on the NHS unless you are having medical treatment which could affect your fertility.
What happens when you freeze eggs?
Freezing your eggs usually takes between two-three-weeks. This normally involves taking drugs to boost your egg production and help the eggs mature. Around 15 eggs are then taken to be frozen and stored in tanks of liquid nitrogen. When you’re ready to use them, the eggs will be thawed and surviving ones will be injected with sperm. In 2017, 19% of IVF treatments using a patient’s own frozen eggs were successful.
You can find more helpful information about freezing your eggs here:
Fertility Network UK
Support Line 0121 323 5025, fertilitynetworkuk.org
NHS
Human Fertilisation & Embryology Authority
Images: Getty