When faced with a situation as overwhelming and unsettling as the one we’re in now, sometimes all we can do is look for joy in the little things.

When life was a blur of work stress, socialising and weekend plans, a bunch of supermarket flowers probably didn’t feel like a big deal.

But now that our weekly food shop is the only retail therapy we get, some of us have started picking out colourful blooms with the same care we would a new dress. More than that, though, once back home, these little bouquets of happiness brighten our days and our homes. They give life to a space that, unsurprisingly after nearly a month of lockdown, has come to feel quite dull.